The official announcement is coming

What in recent weeks was a simple indiscretion, with the passing of the days has become increasingly concrete news, so much so as to push the authoritative Financial Times to announce theagreement reached between Bridgepoint and Liberty Media for the sale to the latter of Dorna Sports and therefore of MotoGP.

With breaking news from early afternoon today, the English of Sky News confirmed the sale, adding that the official announcement would be expected as early as tomorrow, Monday 1st April.

The news from Sky UK

“Sky News has learned that Greg Maffei, president and CEO of Liberty Media Corporation, should announce the agreement tomorrow in Madrid“, we read on the British broadcaster's website. The price of the acquisition should be “slightly higher” compared to 4 billion euros evoked in the past days.

At the moment the share capital of MotoGP is divided as follows: almost 40% in Dorna, a similar percentage to the Canadian pension fund and the remaining shares are the prerogative of Dorna management.

Once the agreement is made official, we will have to overcome the obstacle of the EU antitrust, which could start a potential investigation into the potential monopoly of motorsport and related risks for investors and consumers.