Monday, June 5, 2023
Sky | The strawberry moon enchanted all over the world

June 5, 2023
in World Europe
Sky | The strawberry moon enchanted all over the world

The name of the June full moon comes from the harvest season.

To the night sky admirers have been on the move all over the world because of the so-called strawberry moon.

The first full moon in June is called the strawberry moon. Although in many photographs the moon appears reddish near the horizon, the designation has nothing to do with the color.

Talking about the strawberry moon is known to originate from the Lakota, Ojibwa and Algonquin indigenous peoples of North America, according to whom the full moon at this time of the year indicated the ripening of strawberry crops.

Full moon in Lebus, Brandenburg, Germany. Picture: Patrick Pleul / ZUMA

The strawberry moon shone against the background of the Peace Tower of the Canadian Parliament Buildings in Ottawa. Picture: Justin Tang / ZUMA

A passenger plane flew in front of the full moon in London. Picture: Tejas Sandhu / ZUMA

A man ran with the full moon in the background in Los Angeles. Picture: Ringo Chiu / ZUMA

