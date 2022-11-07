At Sky they are still with the boycott in their stomach.

There was actually no rivalry between Hamilton and Verstappen this season. However, last year’s battle continues to rage on this season. For example, there are the Dutch who are still talking about Silverstone 2021. And there are Britons who still have not recovered from the indescribable injustice done to them in Abu Dhabi.

We’re not just talking about keyboard heroes, but also about journalists who are supposed to be professional. That does not go well for Ted Kravitz, the Jack Plooij of Sky Sports. He’s still talking about Lewis being “robbed.” He also said that Max can’t win a championship in a normal way, like it’s all his fault.

Ted Kravitz’s overall tone was quite derogatory towards Verstappen. As you know by now, this was the last straw for Max. He wanted to teach the British a lesson and therefore proceeded to boycott Sky Sports. He’s right.

This boycott was only temporary, so if all goes well, Verstappen will just talk to the British again in Brazil. However, relations between Red Bull and Sky will be somewhat tense, after all that has been said.

At Sky Sports they are still in their stomach about this, as it turns out now. Reportedly, the chief executive, Billy McGinty, has personally traveled to Milton Keyne today. This writes the Daily Mail.

So it seems that the hatchet is buried again. As is often the case when there are quarrels: ultimately it is in the interest of both parties that the sky air is cleared again.

