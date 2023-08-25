The film industry has never ceased to amaze, over the years, the science fiction category has always been listed as one of the best. If at the time you were surprised by ‘Zombie Beavers’, this tape will fascinate you. Is about ‘Sky Sharks’a film that was directed by Marc Fehse, and that premiered on the giant screen on August 26, 2021 and was a sensation.

The movie about flying zombie mutant sharks tells the story of a group of geologists who traveled to the Arctic and discovered a laboratory used by people who were part of this extremist group in the last days of World War II, in order to carry out experiments. . If you didn’t get to see this crazy movie in a movie theater, keep reading this note because ‘Sky Sharks’ It is also available in the world of streaming.

‘Sky Sharks’ premiered in 2021 and is in the Prime Video catalog. Photo: The Illuminerdi See also A new "intentional" fire in Jerte joins the more than thirty that devastate the country

What is ‘Sky Sharks’ about?

A group of geologists, upon finding the mentioned laboratory, accidentally wake up an army of flying zombie sharks that were hidden in the depths of the ice. Having their freedom, they fly and begin to destroy all the planes they see in the sky; zombie sharks start to cause chaos and a group of specialists must do everything to stop them with weapons if they don’t want the whole situation to become a catastrophe.

Where to watch ‘Sky Sharks’ ONLINE in streaming?

Surely many missed the premiere of the movie ‘Sky Sharks’ and others will want to see it again. That is why, given its great reception at the time, Amazon Prime Video He was no stranger to that and placed the zombie shark movie on his billboard. This tape, which takes place in World War II, lasts 1 hour and 42 minutes.

How to watch ‘Sky Sharks’ on Amazon Prime Video?

So that you can watch the movie ‘Sky Sharks’ on Amazon Prime Video, all you have to do is purchase the streaming service from the American company. In Peru, the firm manages the only plan of 16.90 soles, paying that amount, you must create your user and start watching this crazy tape of zombie mutant sharks.