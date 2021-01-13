Jörg Dahlmann goes on his farewell tour with the pay TV broadcasterSky. As the sports commentator announced on Instagram himself on Wednesday, the ways will separate in the future.
Dahlmann tagged his post with the hashtag “Schade”, which suggests that Sky was the driving force behind the breakup. The 62-year-old has been a commentator for the station since 2017.
The reason for the separation could be a faux pas that Dahlmann made about three weeks ago at the cup game between Union Berlin and SC Paderborn. There the commentator spoke suggestively about Loris Karius’ partner Sophia Thomalla.
“Now in Berlin he’s just sitting on the bench,” commented Dahlmann. “Has the advantage that he can cuddle with his Sophia Thomalla at home. But I would also sit on the bench for a night of cuddling with Sophia.”
Dahlmann received a lot of criticism for this mistake. Well has Sky evidently consequences and Dahlmann dismissed. The 62-year-old will comment on three games for the station, then it’s over.
