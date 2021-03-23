The weekend premiered ‘Red sky’, the new Netflix action series about white trafficking and prostitution. Spanish actors Asier Etxeandía (Romeo, the owner of the Brides Club brothel) and Miguel Angel Silvestre (Moisés, the pimp) talk to La República about their characters and the experience of working on an adrenaline-charged production, which will soon have a second season.

To what extent does a story like ‘Red Sky’ make the scourge of prostitution visible?

Asier Etxeandía: Many people are going to experience it from another place. I think that few know what is behind each woman in this situation, it is a terrifying universe and the series may clarify many things and will make you think. But it is also a fiction to entertain and keep the pulse of the viewer. It has an impeccable invoice, a unique identity. I think it’s so entertaining, fast, and shocking, it’s going to be cathartic.

Miguel Ángel Silvestre: The creator talks about Latin American Pulp Fiction, and I think so. The series seeks to turn three characters, who have been through hell, into three heroines who are going to do justice and burn all the bastard who has hurt them. It is pure entertainment. It aims to accelerate the viewer’s heart and not take their eyes off the screen.

What do you think is that women are being given greater prominence in roles of heroines and warriors who stand up for themselves, and who do not depend on men to fulfill their purposes?

AE: It is something urgent, necessary. If there is a God, he is a woman, I have it very clear. The female universe is so rich, beastly, full of beauty, love, emotional intelligence and so mistakenly ignored … Eva no longer comes out of Adam’s rib, she is part of the earth, that is what we should empower and it is a little what is being done. It seems to me that he was late, but he is wonderful.

MS: He’s been late, but ‘Red Sky’ is hitting hard. Those three protagonists are going to tread with a force that I think is also the representation of this very strong wave that has been traveling for a long time and that is already a present, thank God. That women are the protagonists is much more stimulating than if it had been the other way around.

How has the preparation been for your characters in ‘Red Sky’?

MS: Studying a little, reading a very famous book called The Pimp, but also listening to and seeing many victims of trafficking. In the end, that is the context of the series, but the tone is not that. The preparation has also included round tables, sharing with the girls to find out what they felt. In fact, I think they have made great contributions to the creators, they have taken that for the series. Everything was to be very clear about what role each one played and to go with everything without concessions or considerations.

AE: At the beginning we were a bit difficult to find the almost comic tone, because all the scenes are on the edge. But the script is so well written that all the answers are there. They are all clues. You just have to be very alert and attentive, you have stimulation all over the place. There is still the pressure of being at the height of being able to give your character all the shine, live each moment. I think we got it.

How has it been to share scenes with the leading actresses?

MS: Working with them has been very stimulating, when we were with Lali, Verónica and Yani, it was a wave of fresh air, I think we had better spent recording with them.

A. E: But it was also kindergarten, it was a little bit difficult to stay serious when we all recorded together. I was looking forward to playing with the girls. I have very little with them, the first scenes and that’s it, because I’m looking for them all the time. They are great actresses, I think they do an exceptional job.

There are those who claim that ‘Red Sky’ is the successor to ‘La casa de papel’. Do you think so?

MS: Who knows. Hopefully, it would be a dream because of what it means today to work on what you like, and on top of that people see you.

Artists, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.