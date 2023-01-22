The third season of the Netflix series ‘Sky Rojo’ was one of the most anticipated on the platform. It premiered last Friday with great success among its fans and, it seems, this new installment has many more links with the Region of Murcia than it may seem. To begin with, it should be noted that it has been filmed in part on locations in Cabo de Palos and Portmán. There the actors Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Asier Etxeandía could be seen a year ago now on board a boat and taking advantage of the good weather on the Murcian coast.

Some 90 people from the team traveled with them to record the corresponding parts of a very intense filming that was also carried out in an industrial warehouse in Los Belones. At that time, they stayed at the Los Delfines hotel and could be seen in restaurants such as El Rancho de Cabo de Palos or the Marea Grill La Manga, as well as the Workout Fitness gym, where the actors went to keep fit. In addition to the two of them, the leading actresses Verónica Sánchez, Lali Esposito, Yany Prado were also in the area, although they did not let themselves be seen.

Another connection is that the series has the magic touch of the Murcian studio Dø Postproduction, in charge of adding the so-called visual effects to the shots that were shot. In this way, the action scenes were more spectacular and the most difficult scenarios were real and faithful to the aesthetics and emotions of each scene. With these elements, the series takes up the adventures of the three women who escape from their lives in a brothel, pursued by the two actors who could be seen in Murcia.

Soundtrack with Murcian sounds



But there is still more. In the soundtrack of this third season, which includes Rauw Alejandro as an actor, there is room for a group from Murcia. Lo Cursed has included his song ‘From another prism’ in chapter 2 of the new installment of the Netflix series. They were very happy on their social networks because they did not expect something like this to happen to them: «A couple of summers ago we locked ourselves in the premises to compose this song with no other pretense than to channel our concerns. We were simply five people creating together, coming clean and sharing experiences. It never occurred to us that it would end up playing on Netflix.

Paula Girona (vocals), Chechu Díez (guitar), Paula Ortín (guitar), Lola López (bass) and Adrián Cóbreces (drums) make up the group that released the song as part of their first EP. It is a fast-paced rock song that talks about escaping and not being able to take it anymore in a situation, something that seems perfect for the plot of the series. Their debut on Netflix has made them so excited that “we are already looking for a space in the rehearsal room to put our own ‘red sky’ sofa.”