The framework for the three-year period 2024/27 has been defined, when the Champions League will be enriched with teams and therefore with matches: 185 exclusive matches. The best of Wednesdays remain in Prime
Pending the new call for Serie A, Sky confirms its position as the home of the Champions League. In fact, for the three-year period 2024/2027 it has acquired the exclusive rights for the transmission on all platforms (satellite, streaming and free-to-air) of 185 of the 203 matches (the best on Wednesdays will remain on Prime Video) of the major European tournament will present in a renewed and more captivating guise, with 36 teams instead of 32 for a total of 47% more than in previous editions. Sky also has the rights to all 342 Europa and Conference League matches.
The CEO’s satisfaction is great. Sky Andrea Duilio: “We are really excited to continue to be UEFA’s partner and to offer our subscribers exclusively the big matches of these important European competitions until 2027. It is the confirmation of our commitment to invest in high-quality content for bring Sky families a varied and quality offer, which combines Italian and international cinema, entertainment, TV series and big sport with the best possible viewing experience”.
