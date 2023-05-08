Pending the new call for Serie A, Sky confirms its position as the home of the Champions League. In fact, for the three-year period 2024/2027 it has acquired the exclusive rights for the transmission on all platforms (satellite, streaming and free-to-air) of 185 of the 203 matches (the best on Wednesdays will remain on Prime Video) of the major European tournament will present in a renewed and more captivating guise, with 36 teams instead of 32 for a total of 47% more than in previous editions. Sky also has the rights to all 342 Europa and Conference League matches.