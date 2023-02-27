The season of seasons is kicking off in the Sky Motor Company. Together and everywhere: on TV, in streaming and on digital channels, Sky Sport’s 2023 engines will be more open, connected, social, on the track, in the paddock, to closely follow the protagonists.

Everything is ready for a dizzying season, with over 320 races in 43 weekends and more than 1,600 hours of live programming, 400 of which are studies and features. Formula 1, MotoGP, Superbike, Formula E, World Rally Championship, NTT Indycar Series, Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, the novelty of the World Endurance Championship and many other championships, all to be experienced live on Sky (also on the go on Sky Go), streaming on NOW, with a selection of events also free-to-air on TV8.

Sky’s 2023 Motors season has its first novelty in a more open approach that flows into all communication platforms.

The news

F1, which has opened live broadcasts in recent days with the broadcast of tests also on Youtube, is enriched with a new social column on the morning of the race with Federica Masolin and Davide Valsecchi. The coverage of the areas of interest also increases on the track. From this year, in fact, Sky will have a privileged line with some Team Principals who will be able to intervene directly in the news from their pit lane walls. Ex-racer Ivan Capelli joins the narration and comments on the season in the role of host and expert television analyst.

MotoGP inaugurates its new musical identity in 2023. In fact, he continues the friendly collaboration with Jovanotti who, together with Guido Meda, identified the new MotoGP theme song in the song “Si fa bello per te”. The piece has the right words, has rhythm and energy, makes heavy use of bass and has a refrain and chorus that stick with the first listen.

The first GP in Portugal will also see the birth of the column “Parto in Quarta”, which in the pre-race will feature Fabio Quartararo who will talk about himself and the race he is about to face. And again: the novelty of the Sprint Race will be broadcast live and unencrypted also on TV8 in the first 6 races of the season.

On the dedicated channels Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport MotoGP, as well as on Sky Sport Arena and on the other Sky channels that will tell the story of the main two- and four-wheel motor championships, total coverage, enriched by always top technology, with Formula 1 in 4K, the on-site Sky Truck for the European MotoGP races and the new even more immersive pre- and post-race studio for all the others, as well as the story of the super editorial team, led by Guido Meda.

Race after race, a season to be experienced at 360 degrees, on and off the track, at the weekend and throughout the week, thanks to the columns and insights. Double the original productions dedicated to the great themes and great personalities of motorsport, ranging from sport to products and also to tourism (also available on demand on Sky and NOW). In fact, Clinica Mobile, medicine for the soul, Dainese Master Experience in Patagonia, a special on the occasion of the 60th anniversary of the Lamborghini legend, Rally School and Let’s Drive with the Toyota sports range and a series of monographic interviews with great personalities are already in production of sport aboard an off-road Land Rover.

Sky-Sport Presentation Motors Photo by: Sky Sports

Over 20 leagues in the pack

In 2023, there will be over 20 motorsport championships broadcast on Sky, with the integration of events

offered by Eurosport (Sky channels 210 and 211, also streaming on NOW). The first green lights of the season have already started for Formula E, for the WRC and for Superbike, which started just last weekend in Australia (also on TV8).

On 5 March it will be Formula 1’s turn, with the Bahrain Grand Prix, the first of 23 scheduled appointments, 5 of which – Imola, Spain, Hungary, Monza and Mexico – also broadcast live on TV8 (the other GPs are deferred) . Same day for the debut of Indycar, with the Grand Prix of St.Petersburg as a prologue for the 17 seasonal events. Full throttle for the start of the World Championship on 26 March: it starts from Portimao with the Portuguese Grand Prix.

There will be 21 GPs scheduled for MotoGP, Moto2 and Moto3 (8 of which will also host the MotoE, the championship dedicated to electric motorcycles), 6 of which will also be live on TV8 – Spain, Italy, Holland, Great Britain, San Marino and India (the other GPs deferred).

Appointments not to be missed also for endurance races, with the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship which will start on 11 March from Sebring and which will see the return to the top class of the Ferrari 499P driven among others by Antonio Giovinazzi, and with the highlights of the appointment most important on the calendar: the 24h of Le Mans.

Great expectations also for the 10 rounds of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Europe, the endurance championship dedicated to grand tourers which will start on April 22, in Monza, with Valentino Rossi at the wheel of the WRT team’s BMW M4 GT3. Without forgetting the F2, F3, Ferrari Challenge championships for four wheels and the CIV championships for two wheels.

F1 calendar Photo by: Sky Sports

Formula 1

Sky will be the home of Formula 1 exclusively until 2027. On the reference channel Sky Sport F1 (207, also streaming on NOW), as many as 23 Grands Prix scheduled for 2023, including the debut of the night race in Las Vegas and the return of the Qatar Grand Prix. News also for the Sprint races that double: 6 appointments that will host the race on Saturday.

After the tests in Bahrain, everything is ready to take to the track for the first Grand Prix of the year at the Sakhir circuit. On Sky Sport, in addition to the story of the races, ample space for in-depth analysis: every Sunday of the race Fabio Tavelli will lead Race Anatomy F1, while at the end of the GP #SkyMotori is not to be missed, for interaction with the spectators.

THE TEAM Commenting on the F1 will be the voices of Carlo Vanzini together with Marc Genè, always ready with updates from the Ferrari box and on the track, and Roberto Chinchero, in the role of insider in the pits. From the walls, on the other hand, live connections with the Team Principals will arrive. Federica Masolin will be the presenter of the pre- and post-race insights on Paddock Live and the new social column to answer fans’ questions before the start of the race, together with Davide Valsecchi.

Not to forget the special forays of Nico Rosberg in some GPs of the season. Matteo Bobbi and his Sky Sport Tech Room will be entrusted with all the technical analyses, while pit reporter Mara Sangiorgio will do all the interviews on the track and in the paddocks. Alongside the already well-known faces of the Sky engine team, Ivan Capelli will also arrive as a guest from this season, bringing his skills as a former driver and technical commentator to the analysis of some of the season’s GPs.

MotoGP calendar Photo by: Sky Sports

MotoGP

The challenge to Francesco Bagnaia, the reigning world champion thanks to an extraordinary 2022, starts in MotoGP. On Sky Sport MotoGP (208, also in streaming on NOW) will be a revolutionary season for the Top Class, with the new Sprint Race format that will take place on Saturday afternoon in all the GPs of the season and with qualifying scheduled in the morning after the third free practice session. The Sprint Races of Portugal, Argentina, USA, Spain, France and Italy will also be free-to-air on TV8.

The MotoGP World Championship in the European paddocks will be introduced by Jovanotti’s new theme song, will be told from the terrace of the Sky Truck, the only mobile studio with a view of the circuits, and will be enriched by the Sky Sport Bike, to facilitate technical analyses, and by the Sky Sport Tech, to analyze in detail the bikes and the driving of the riders. Between news and confirmations, the schedule of Sky Sport insights dedicated to two wheels will always be rich and the original productions will double.

The Sunday appointment with RaceAnatomy MotoGP is renewed, hosted by Cristiana Buonamano, immediately after the post-race, which shifts its center of gravity from the studio to the track and which last year doubled its ratings compared to 2021. also losing Talent Time (on Friday and Saturday), Grid (pre-race), Zona Rossa (post-race).

Parto in Quarta will arrive, the new column developed in collaboration with Beta with the extraordinary participation of Fabio Quartararo who will talk about himself and the race that is about to start. Social Media Rider will be back, the format curated by Rosario Triolo which ironically encompasses the best of the social activities of all the riders and MotoGP insiders, and Wheels, hosted by Guido Meda and dedicated to car tests on the road and on the track and production and racing motorcycles. And then also: MotoGP Passion, Top Riders, GP Stories and Paddock Pass.

THE TEAM Guido Meda, deputy director of Sky Sport and engine manager, will talk about the MotoGP together with Mauro Sanchini. The Moto2 and Moto3 commentary will be entrusted to Rosario Triolo and Mattia Pasini, who will alternate with Federico Aliverti in case of sporting commitments. Vera Spadini will conduct the pre- and post-race insights of the Paddock Live Show, while Sandro Donato Grosso and Antonio Boselli will be the correspondents for updates and interviews from the pits. Talking about Superbike, Edoardo Vercellesi and Max Temporali.

Eurosport

Motorsport’s premier event Warner Bros. Discovery and the 24 Hours of Le Mansto be followed live in full, as per tradition, on Eurosport Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 June 2023, on the Circuit de la Sarthe, between the on board camera and a team of commentators led by Nicola Villani. The 24h Le Mans is part of the World Endurance WEC live from Friday 17 March with the 1000 Miles of Sebring USA. Warner Bros.

Discovery Sports is also the promoter of the WTCR FIA World Touring Car Cup (from 9 to 10 April) and del PURE ETC, the first FIA eTouring electric touring championship. For two wheels, this season Discovery and Eurosport will broadcast the Motocross World Championship MXGP and MX2 classes at the start on 11/12 March in Patagonia, the British Superbikes and it Speedwaysunified by Warner Bros. Discovery Sports under the new SGP brand identity for 12 rounds: first drift on April 29 in Gorican, Croatia.