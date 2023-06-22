This would not result in any new cash injections into McLaren, the report said, adding that an announcement from Mumtalakat’s fund on the deal would be made on Thursday.

The purchase will increase the majority stake held by Mumtalakat in the McLaren Group, which includes the British manufacturer of high-performance cars as well as the McLaren Racing team.

In July 2021, global investment firm Ares Management and Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund made the bulk of a £550m equity investment in McLaren Group.

In June last year, Khaled Al-Rumaihi, CEO of Mumtalakat at the time, told Reuters that he expected McLaren to go public within two to three years.