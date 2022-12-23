British TV channel sky news published images from space of the almost completely de-energized territory of Ukraine on Friday, December 23.

It is noted that the photographs were taken using the Suomi and NOAA-20 satellites of the American space agency NASA.

The material reports that the cameras of these satellites are so powerful that they can even capture the flickering of street lamps, shop signs and the light of kitchen windows.

“High resolution images from two satellites, provided exclusively by Sky News, show how weak the pulse of this flicker has become,” the publication notes.

A detailed analysis of NASA satellite data shows the aftermath of Russian strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, which, according to Ukraine’s largest private energy supplier, led to the fact that in late November the entire system “almost went out of order”, according to the authors of the material.

On December 21, the head of the Ukrainian energy company YASNO, which is part of the DTEK holding, Sergey Kovalenko, said that the most difficult situation with electricity supply in Ukraine is currently observed in Kyiv, where 60% of transformers are out of order. Kovalenko stressed that damaged high-voltage equipment does not allow the Ukrainian capital to receive electricity from the country’s energy system.

According to the head of YASNO, if breakdowns begin in the remaining 40% of nodes, the situation in Kyiv can only get worse.

At the same time, the energy company DTEK announced that emergency blackouts continued in Kyiv for the third day in a row. The holding explained that in order to avoid accidents, it was decided to temporarily cancel the schedules of planned power outages in Kyiv and Dnepropetrovsk.

Earlier, on December 19, Ukrenergo called the current situation in the energy system of Ukraine difficult. According to them, the most difficult situation with energy supply at that time was in Sumy, Kharkiv, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, Zaporozhye (in the part controlled by Kyiv), Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv regions and Kyiv. There are emergency shutdown schedules.

In October, Russian troops began to strike at military command, energy and communications facilities in Ukraine. As Russian President Vladimir Putin explained, this was a response to the terrorist actions of the Kyiv regime, in particular on the Crimean bridge.

The special operation to defend Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

