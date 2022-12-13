Since Kherson came under the control of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, life in the city has become worse. On December 13, local residents told the British TV channel about this. sky news.

“Worse, worse, they give help, but not everyone,” said one of the residents, answering the question whether conditions for the townspeople have improved.

The TV channel also spoke about people who decided to evacuate because the situation became too difficult. It is specified that in Kherson there are problems with electricity, there is no water supply, and many residents are forced to rely on the distribution of food aid.

Earlier, December 12, “RIA News” citing a source, reported that the Security Service of Ukraine shot 20 people who allegedly collaborated with Russia in Beryslav in the right-bank part of the Kherson region controlled by Kyiv. According to him, the SBU is preparing a staged filming to present the dead as “victims of Russian repressions.”

Prior to that, on November 30, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, said that Ukrainian nationalists in Kherson began to look for and conduct sweeps of those who helped hold a referendum on the region’s entry into the Russian Federation. He added that entrepreneurs, whom nationalists accuse of collaborationism because of their work in the city after the entry of the Kherson region into Russia, also fell under the purge.

On November 13, the Associated Press published photos of Kherson residents tied to poles after the arrival of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the city. According to the agency, they were punished for allegedly collaborating with the Russian authorities.

On November 11, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that more than 30,000 Russian servicemen deployed on the right bank of the Kherson region had crossed to the left bank of the Dnieper. As Sergei Surovikin, commander of the joint group of troops in the area of ​​the special operation, explained, in the event of further shelling of the Kakhovka dam by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russian troops may be isolated due to flooding of the territories.

On February 24, Russia launched a special operation to protect the Donbass, against which Kyiv has been conducting military operations since 2014. On September 30, according to the results of referendums, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, as well as the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions were reunited with Russia, but part of the territories of these regions still remains under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

