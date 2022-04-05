The “Sky News Arabia” reporter toured the street, which is 500-600 meters long, where the wreckage of Russian tanks and military vehicles had accumulated, until it seemed to cover it completely.

Ukrainian bomb disposal teams are removing remnants of missiles and rockets from the street, which witnessed the fierce fighting.

The Russian forces had reached this street on their way to the capital, Kyiv, but the Russian soldiers were apparently surprised by a sudden Ukrainian attack, as Ukrainian soldiers began to hunt Russian vehicles one by one.

The reporter described the street as a “cemetery of tanks”, where he counted more than 14 burning tanks and vehicles.

For example, an armored vehicle turned into just a pile of debris, as parts of its structure had melted due to the high temperature after being targeted by missiles, to the point that it was difficult to identify its type easily.

The reporter estimated that the dead in the fighting on this street are in the dozens, and perhaps the fighting here constitutes a lesson in the field of military sciences, especially about fighting in the middle of cities.

The effects of the bombing of houses on both sides of the road were prolonged.

The Russian forces withdrew from Irbin, as they invaded many areas north of the capital, Kyiv, a few days ago.