Sky News Arabia pays special attention to news and economic information in view of the great importance of this type of news, which everyone needs after the conditions of the Corona pandemic and its consequences that the whole world has suffered.

Therefore, the Arab world is in dire need of a reliable source of economic information, which is what “Sky News Arabia” seeks to present to its viewers and followers of the Arab public.

From this step, Sky News Arabia aims to inform its followers of everything new in the world of economy and business, which will achieve raising economic culture and building sustainable development for Arab youth by informing them of new, important and necessary news from around the world.

Through these accounts, “Sky News Arabia” provides all economic news from the region and the world, including news of global markets, news of macro economies, institutions and major companies, as well as the individual economy. It will also highlight conventional and renewable energy news and the performance of investment assets, metals and currencies, as well as covering economic changes taking place around the world.

The public can follow the accounts of the economy via the name (@BusinessSNA) on all social media sites.