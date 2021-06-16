Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad) Sky News Arabia will present today, Wednesday, 8:30 pm UAE time, a humanitarian file on the issue of the fate of European ISIS children, in a special documentary produced by it entitled “My father was an ISIS.” Premiere In the premiere of this exclusive film, which is broadcast on its screen, the channel raises a sensitive humanitarian question about the issue of the fate of European ISIS children stuck in camps in northeastern Syria. They are innocent children, with European nationalities, whose parents fought in the ranks of ISIS.

Most of them were born in Syria during the war years, and today they are accused and rejected by their countries of origin due to security concerns and the crimes of their parents. Roj camp The camera of the film moves in search of their fate from the camps in Syria to European cities, where their families are still waiting for their return from Hell. Work on the film continued for many weeks, until Sky News Arabia was able to enter the Roj camp and conduct interviews with the children and their mothers.

In European cities, the team met with lawyers, psychologists, and politicians. Intractable Questions The film presents the controversy between the mothers’ mistaken confessions, and their pleas to their countries to accept their return and be prosecuted on the one hand, and the governments’ fears of a latent terrorist danger whose return cannot be accepted on the other hand. Does anyone have the right to separate children from their mothers? Many intractable questions posed by the new film, and looking for answers.

It is noteworthy that the film is part of the "Sky News Arabia" series of documentaries, and was filmed in Syria, France, Denmark and Germany.