The new season of Sky was presented

Big news announced by the team Sky Motors for the season 2024 in the press conference held today in Vignate, which after the start of the WRC and Superbike championships will also begin this weekend to open the chapter relating to Formula 1. New faces in the editorial offices with the inclusion of columns and advanced technologies, on the track and outside, which will allow fans to get even closer to the Circus as well as to other prominent world championships such as MotoGP, but not only.

The championships and the live broadcasts

In fact, in addition to the two categories mentioned, Sky will continue to guarantee live coverage of other four-wheel series such as Formula 2 and 3, IndyCar and the WRC, without forgetting the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, and the Lamborghini Super Trofeo Europe. All sampled, along with others still available also on Eurosport, which will be added to new entries characterized by the all-female category of the F1 Academy. At the same time, Sky Motori will also remain in the world of two wheels with the Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300, to which is added the FIM Women's Motorcycle World Championship and the CIV. In the panorama of the MotoGP, in addition to the premier class, Moto2, Moto3 and Moto E will also remain. All this to more than 1300 hours of live broadcast in 200 races, more than 20 categories and 42 weekends overall.

Formula 1

Interesting news in the Formula 1 team, starting with the exit of the duo made up of Davide Valsecchi and Federica Masolin, although the latter will occasionally return for some specials during the world championship. The host was announced in their place Davide Camicioli and especially, Vicky Piriayoung driver with experience from karts to single-seaters: “I'm in a pre-race mood – the former W Series driver quickly commented to our microphones – I'm very happy and I feel that adrenaline that I like”. They will therefore be the new protagonists from the paddock and in the studio for the pre- and post-race comments, together with the former Rai technical commentator Ivan Capelli. The correspondent Mara Sangiorgio, however, is very confirmed, as are Marc Gené, Roberto Chinchero and Matteo Bobbi in the commentary booth with Carlo Vanzini. In addition to new faces and confirmations, Sky also announced a new version of the Remote Garagevirtual studio in an updated version with advanced technology.

MotoGP

Even in the panorama of the premier class, Sky has announced another replacement with the entry into the scene of Giovanni Zamagniwho will take over from Davide Boselli. Many other innovations will be added to Guido Meda's commentary, especially of a technological nature: above all theOverlapedited by Mauro Sanchini, in which the images of several different riders will be superimposed to understand the braking and trajectories of each one. The studio will also open to the paddock to collect exclusive voices and images. Note, for Friday and Saturday morning, the opening of 'Point of view', a column in which engineers, pilots, experts and journalists will be able to enrich the commentary with their expertise. Of note, beyond the new columns by Vera Spadinialso the special role of commentator of Mattia Pasiniwhich will remain connected with Sky also during the four race weekends which will see him protagonist in Moto 2.