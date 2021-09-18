Sky: MotoGp, the announcement on TV rights. Serie A, Dazn matches on pay TV?

Sky will be the TV of MotoGP and Superbike for another 4 years. Thanks to an agreement with Dorna Sports, Sky has in fact acquired the broadcasting rights for the live races of the FIM MotoGP World Championship and the Motul FIM Superbike World Championship until 2025.

According to Milano Finanza, “input can be sent to Agcom from Parliament to audit all the subjects involved in the football, TV rights and streaming issues in a relatively short time. And, ultimately, it will also be possible to ask Dazn to sub-license the images to other television operators, such as rival Sky Italia. This last option, which is becoming more and more evident in political circles, is however exclusively in the hands of the Minister of Economic Development, Gianfranco Giorgetti, a leading exponent of that League which has in Massimiliano Capitanio, secretary of the Rai Supervisory Commission, one of the more active parliamentarians on an issue that is starting to heat up all the parties from Italia Viva ”.

Sky will thus describe the GPs of all three classes of the MotoGP World Championship (MotoGP, Moto2, Moto3) and the Rounds of the 3 Superbike classes (World Superbike, World Supersport and World Supersport 300): via satellite, via internet, on digital terrestrial and in streaming on NOW. The main reference channel will always be Sky Sport MotoGP, which will continue to offer studies and insights of the highest level and the top of technology.

“This agreement confirms our commitment to motorcycling, which for years has been one of the pillars of Sky’s great sports offer – explains Marzio Perrelli, Sky Executive Vice President. We are proud to be the reference point for all two-wheel enthusiasts. It will be four seasons that Sky will tell with passion, with the usual editorial quality and with a viewing experience enhanced by new technological investments. Our channel dedicated to motorcycles goes well beyond the story of the individual races and will once again be the ideal space for those who want to get information and live this passion to the full ”.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with Sky in Italy – comments Manel Arroyo, Chief Commercial Officer, Dorna Sports -. A country with so much passion for our sport deserves the best coverage possible and Sky always offers state-of-the-art broadcasting, with fantastic on-site coverage from the dedicated team. This new agreement will see us reach the milestone of 12 seasons of collaboration and we look forward to spending these next four years together and offering our fans in Italy the best motorcycling show possible, as well as reaching new audiences and growing the our audience through the different digital platforms and new ways for fans to watch and connect to MotoGP and Sky ”.

Sky thus confirms itself as the reference point for engines. The coverage of motorcycles – also with the live broadcast of MotoE, CEV and Rookies Cup – thus adds to the sports offer of Sky which in the next season already includes the Formula 1 championship and much more.

Coverage will also be very rich on digital platforms, in particular on the skysport.it site with videos, images, news, interviews, columns and constantly updated content. News in real time also on Sky Sport 24, on the Sky Sport App and on official social accounts.