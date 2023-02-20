Sky-Juventus, Costacurta: “Allegri says bullshit, you learn to control yourself. There is a way and a way”

After it Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri vented live on Sky Sport on TVafter a few days during Sky Calcio Club ex AC Milan defender Billy Costacurta he returned to the episode, condemning the coach’s words: “I don’t like the way Juventus play and it’s the coach’s fault, but the coach also has to deal with the situation he’s in. I still believe that Juve have a great coach. Apart from the episode of the other day because we passed over it but he said the bullshit, we don’t say it so much that we came up with the numbers. There is a way and a way to respond to people. And this is the key part. And so if there’s anyone who said bullshit, I repeat, it was him. Sorry, but I was disappointed and Allegri needs to learn to control himself better in some situations.”

Sky-Juventus, Bergomi aa Massimiliano Allegri: “You must have more respect”

“Between Juventus and Nantes there are 3-4 categories at team level, but Juve’s contingent moment is not easy. Cheerful? Many times I understand that there is a different strength relationship between who is in the studio and the coach, but when you are there politeness and respect must prevail – Beppe Bergomi’s words to Sky Sport – A normal question was asked without insulting anyone. He was wrong because he had no respect for anyone who does a different profession than him with the same commitment “.



Juventus, Allegri vent to Sky: “Sick of hearing your caz…”. Video

