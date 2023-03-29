Sky hunters streaming and live TV: where to see the docu-fiction

This evening, Wednesday 29 March 2023, at 21.25 on Rai 1 the sky hunters will be broadcast, the docu-fiction starring Giuseppe (Beppe) Fiorello who plays the role of the aviation ace, Francesco Baracca. A Rai product – directed by Mario Vitale – which will be broadcast to celebrate the Centenary of the establishment of the Air Force. Where to see Sky Chasers on live TV and live streaming? All the information in detail below.

On TV

The docu-fiction, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Thursday 29 March 2023 – at 9.25 pm on Rai 1.

Sky Chasers live stream

Not just tv. It will also be possible to follow everything in live streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to view and review the various Rai programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones.

Cast

We have seen where to see The Sky Hunters on TV and live streaming, but what is the complete cast of the docu-fiction broadcast on Rai 1? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Giuseppe Fiorello: Francesco Baracca

Andrea Bosca as Bartolomeo Rocca

Luciano Scarpa as Pier Ruggero Piccio

Claudia Vismara as Norina Cristofori

What is the fiction about? “My name is Francesco Baracca. I am a pilot of the Royal Army. Before becoming an aviator, I was at Piemonte Cavalleria. Aviation was still in its infancy, very few ventured into the skies… One day I witnessed one of those very first flights and I was immediately struck by lightning! Seeing that plane soaring in the sky, seeing it enter and disappear into the clouds… I knew immediately that aviation was the future and I wanted to be a part of it. Then, on May 24, 1915, everything changed”.