The release date of one of the most anticipated events of 2022 is getting closer and closer: the reunion of the cast of Harry Potter! Twenty years after the release of the first film in the saga of JK Rowling, the protagonists of Harry Potter will reunite in a special event, starting with the trio composed of Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson.

To celebrate the twenty years since the release of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“The special will arrive”Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts” the January 1, 2022 on HBO Max in the United States and simultaneously on Sky And NOW in Italy.

The reunion will feature the main interpreters of the famous saga of JK Rowling, Which Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson, which they respectively interpreted Harry, Ron and Hermione. In addition to the three movie stars, other historical actors and actresses who have starred in the eight Harry Potter films will take part in the special event!

“Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: ​​Return to Hogwarts”: the protagonists

They will be at their side Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps And Oliver Phelps and many, many others.

The Harry Potter saga: from books to movies

In 2016, the Warner Bros. He released Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, the first in a series of Harry Potter spinoff / prequel films. The third film in the new saga will be released in cinemas on April 15, 2022 and it will be titled Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.