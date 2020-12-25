Highlights: A new research has revealed that our sky Ganges may be home to dead aliens

Also, it is expected that these aliens fell prey to their own technology

This research has come at a time when researchers calculated the existence of smart organisms

Washington

There has been speculation about the presence of aliens in the infinite sky often, but now a new research has revealed that our sky Ganges may be home to dead aliens. At the same time, there is a strong possibility that these aliens fell prey to their own science and technology and were killed. This research has come at a time when researchers calculated the existence of smart organisms.

Researchers found that aliens were born about 8 billion years after the formation of our Akash Ganga. Since humans have so far failed to contact aliens, the researchers said in their study that the development of science and technology has undoubtedly resulted in the destruction of civilizations. This research says that the development of science and technology leads us to destruction and decline.



Scientists first get radio signal from planet outside the solar system

Human suicide is quite possible

Other researches that have come before it also say that human suicide is possible to a large extent in different circumstances. Researchers said that smart creatures can kill themselves, it is not surprising that there is no smart life at all or there is some amount. Researchers have found that even if there are aliens somewhere in the universe, they are either so young that we cannot see them or they are far away. ‘

Recently, an international team of scientists has detected radio signals coming from the planet outside our solar system for the first time. These signs are coming from the planetary system located 51 light years away. Scientists reported that the Netherlands-based radio telescope detected radio signals coming from the Tau Bootes star system using Low-Frequency Array (LOFAR). A planet made of gas is circling very close to it and is also known as the so-called ‘hot Jupiter’.



First time radio signal search

The research paper published in the journal Astronomy and Astrophysics states that only radio signals emanating from the Tau Bootes planetary system have been detected, probably due to the planet’s special magnetic field. At the same time, postdoctoral researcher Jake D. Turner at Cornell University said, “With the radio signal, we have introduced the first sign of the planet outside the solar system for the first time.” He said, ‘These signs are coming from the Tau Bootes system which has two stars and planets. We have presented a case of signs coming from the planet.