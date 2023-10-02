SKY, THE pay television company that is co-owned by AT&T and Grupo Televisa, will launch today a new service with which it hopes to recover its growth.

Its about first device that, with Mexican technologywill be applying artificial intelligence to allow its users to receive recommendations from all platforms of audiovisual content.

Thus, instead of opening each platform – such as HBO, VIX or Star+ – individually, which consumes time, SKY developed a protocol so that recommendations for all existing content can be received on your screen..

Besides, It will be the first company in Mexico to provide soccer with 4K quality.

The bet of new CEO of SKY, Luis Malvidowho comes from directing several telecommunications companies and Aerolíneas Argentinas, is to continue growing in sportswhich has been a historical fortress of SKYbut now also in series and films.

From the outset, its positioning campaign, with technical director José Mourinho, was widely commented on, reaching a network reach of 45 million people in just three days.

It even generated such expectations that SKY had to announce ahead of time that it was a publicity stunt, since the majority of netizens thought and were grateful that “Mou” would get to direct the National selection.

The campaign of SKYaccording to several media specialized in marketingsurprised in such a way that it aims to be the best media campaign of 2023.

So today the sale of something that seems innovative begins, that will be disruptive to the rest of pay TV and that is expected to boost subscriptions. SKY.

ON TUESDAY OF last week we referred to the setback that the Court dealt to Bajío Bank after dismissing as “notoriously inadmissible” two amparos that challenged the jurisdiction of the judge hearing the annulment lawsuit initiated by José Luis Sanvicente Ortiz, José BertínGutiérrez Domínguez and Rubén Rodríguez Quezada, against the agreements through which the institution of Salvador Oñate became the shares they held. That same day, the bank informed the investing public that these agreements were signed with strict adherence to the legal framework applicable at the time of their signing, 26 years ago, indicating that this “criterion” was recently confirmed by the Secretary of Finance. According to Banco del Bajío, its external lawyers consider that the lawsuit lacks legal merit. The Credit Institutions Law said in December 1997 (date of the payment agreements) that prior authorization from the Treasury was required, today from the National Banking and Securities Commission, for banks to acquire their own shares, as well as for any person to acquire more than 5% of the share capital of a bank, but it did not say (and does not say) that the “prior authorization” could be replaced 26 years later with a “criterion” from that Secretariat, which if issued would be contrary to said law. The plaintiffs affirm that civil legislation establishes that the absolute nullity of acts contrary to a law is not valid, so in case If the authority issued such a “criterion”, it would have no effect on the ongoing judicial process since it would lack “legal merit.”

THE SECRETARY OF Energy gained time to prevent the Supreme Court of Justice granted the first protections against the Reform of the Electrical Industry Law of 2021 of the President Andrés Manuel López Obradorwhose beneficiary is the Federal electricity commission. It was a chicanery by Rocío Nahle to prevent the bomb from exploding in her face. And the thing is that the Zacatecas woman was, along with Manuel Bartlett, the one who promoted that reform that these days would invalidate the main court in the country headed by Norma Piña. Nahle could not let the sentence pass while she was still a secretary because it tainted her aspirations as the strong candidate that she is. Brunette for the governorship of Veracruz. That is why he tied the hands of ministers Alberto Pérez Dayán and Luis María Aguilar, who would vote last Wednesday in the Second Chamber on the first two amparos under review. Nahle calculated it well, who registered as a candidate just one day before, on Tuesday.

ON THE PARTICIPATION of Minister Arturo Zaldívar in the meeting with the President, the Attorney General of the Republic and the senior military commanders, for the Ayotzinapa case, was fully justified. It derives from an institutional agreement between Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Alejandro Gertz Manero and the one who at that time was president of the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation. It was established that the three institutions would support expediting, to the extent that their scope corresponded, the issues related to the disappearance of the 43 students. And who in any case should be investigated, amid the questioned results of the person in charge of the investigation, in addition to the Undersecretary of the Interior Alejandro Encinas, is not Zaldívar, but the special prosecutor appointed for that case, Omar Gómez Trejo.

THE NEW IS THAT Google signed former minister José Ramón Cossío to lobby him in the trial promoted by lawyer Ulrich Richter, who is under protection before the First Chamber of the Supreme Court. But not even his efforts served to attract an appeal, since the court chaired by Minister Jorge Mario Pardono exercised that power, and the only thing that was attracted was the protections. Cossío is no stranger to this case, since eight years ago, when the lawsuit first came to Court at the request of Google, which had promoted an appeal to challenge the jurisdiction of the Mexican judges, the former judge was serving in the same First Chamber, so he knows the file very well. Conflict of interest in favor of Sundar Pichai’s forces?

