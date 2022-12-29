On New Year’s Eve the specials dedicated to engines are back on Sky, streaming on NOW and available on demand. It’s time to relive all the excitement of 2022 on Sky Sports MotoGP and streamed on NOW with One Year of Superbikes, the special dedicated to the 2022 season which led to the triumph of Alvaro Bautista and his Ducati. For MotoGP, not to be missed Paddock Life – Best of 2022, a journey through the best moments experienced in the 2022 World Championship. The season that has just ended will also be the protagonist of the specials dedicated to Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP. Mud and dirt in Bryan, the race of a lifetime, the documentary film on the life of former San Marino motocross rider Bryan Toccaceli. The emotions of Pecco Bagnaia’s world victory in two specials dedicated to the feat of the Piedmontese rider and to Ducati: 50 on the Rosso – from Ago to Bagnaia, tells the all-Italian winning combination with the voices of the protagonists. Continue with Pecco’s Dreama journey through the life and career of the Piedmontese driver.

For Formula 1, appointment Sky Sports F1 and streamed on NOW with 2022 – The F1LM, a documentary that traces the decisive moments of the season that has just ended. He dominated the championship by taking the record for victories in a single season: Max Verstappen was crowned world champion for the second time. His perfect season is told in Super Max Vol. 2 and in the interview Super Max strikes again, in which the world champion talks about his extraordinary title run. The same channel for those who made history in Formula 1: the special 50 times Vettel and beyond celebrates the career of Sebastian Vettel: from the first victories to the moving farewell in Abu Dhabi. Time to take stock and future strategies for Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz who, together with Federica Masolin and Davide Valsecchi, analyze in Charles&Carlos – World Goal Ferrari’s 2022 with an eye already on next year.

Appointment not to be missed with Villeneuve Pyronsa documentary film centered on the gripping story of Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi, drivers and rivals who became Formula 1 legends. The documentary recounts, through period footage, the controversial 1982 F1 season, when the San Marino Grand Prix was scene of a challenge that transformed the friendship between the two into bitter rivalry, before Villeneuve’s career was fatally interrupted in Zolder.

In Sky’s Casa dello Sport there is also space for Dakar 2023, with Sandro Donato Grosso sent for Sky Sports followed by the most famous rally raid in the world which starts on December 31st in Saudi Arabia. Live broadcasts every evening from the bivouac to tell the story of the race and let you experience the emotions of a race in the desert up close. The participants (more than 300 divided between motorcycles, cars and trucks) will have to face 15 stages which include 8,500 kilometers of sand and dunes. The 45th edition of the Dakar will start from Yanbu Al Bahar (Red Sea) to arrive in Dammam (Arabian Gulf).

