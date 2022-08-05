Sky and Dazn: agreement. DAZN App on Sky Q and Canale Zona Dazn

Sky And DAZN announce that they have signed an agreement that provides for the arrival of theDAZN app on Sky Q from 8 August and the possibility for Sky subscribers to join a specific DAZN commercial offer to watch the channel on the Sky decoder AREA DAZNwith 7 games per round of Serie A TIM exclusive DAZN and a selection of events.

Serie A, Sky Q and Dazn

With this agreement, the Sky Q subscribers – via satellite or via the internet – which are also DAZN customerswill be able to access theDAZN offer directly from section App or with voice control, using the command “Open DAZN”, Conveniently in one place and with a single device, without having to change remote control.

Sky, the Zona Dazn channel: where to see it

DAZN will also offer its customers, who are also Sky subscribers, the possibility of subscribing to an option, to see a selection of events in theDAZN offer even through the canal AREA DAZN, available from 8 August on channel 214 of the Sky remote control. On the channel it will be possible to see the 7 Serie A TIM matches per round exclusively on DAZN – complementary to the 3 broadcast on Sky channels – and a playlist of in-depth programs, original DAZN content and much more, via satellite or digital terrestrial. To see the ZONA DAZN channel, DAZN customers will have to subscribe to a specific commercial offer available in the My Account section of dazn.com. Those who are not subscribers to DAZN will be able to subscribe to the DAZN Standard or Plus offers through a site dedicated to Sky customers and add the option to see the ZONA DAZN channel.

Sky and Dazn agreement. The words of Andrea Duilio and Stefano Azzi

Andrea Duilio, CEO of Sky Italia, comments: “Sky has always wanted to support the passion of the many Italians who love football and sport in general. This agreement with DAZN creates an extra opportunity for fans to enjoy the Serie A show to the fullest. In addition to the 3 Serie A matches for each round broadcast on Sky channels, the DAZN app will be available on Sky Q, confirming our strategy of aggregating the best streaming apps, all in one place, for a simple and engaging viewing experience. And whoever wants it can also add the option of linear channels via satellite or digital terrestrial. This is a decisive step forward so that Serie A can be enjoyed on multiple platforms and can enjoy greater visibility ”.

Stefano Azzi, CEO DAZN Italy, comments: “The diversification of partnerships represents an important strategic asset for the growth of our business. The long-term development plan we are implementing therefore also includes thecommercial agreement with SKY which we announce today. This is one of the important collaborations signed in view of the 2022/2023 sports season with the aim of offering live and on-demand sports content to an ever-growing number of fans and thus increasing the visibility of the competitions we broadcast. An agreement in line with the current strategic partnership in Germany where Sky is already our partner ”.

