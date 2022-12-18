Monterrey, Nuevo León.- UANL Tigers liquidated the Atlas with a wonderful annotation Jesus Angulo about the end of the game on date 2 of the Sky Cup 2022. When the Academy was left with one less in the game, due to Aldo Rocha’s red card, the cats’ style of play improved in ‘El Volcán’.

The Mexican would have said something to the central referee when a foul was signaled in favor of the local. so he showed the expulsion card. From that moment came the dominance of the royals who minutes later had scored 1-0, but before that an offside was called.

Diego Cocca’s pupils listened attentively to the instructions of whoever it was bicampeadon with the Rojinegros in the Opening 2021 Y Closing 2022 to find his Achilles heel before his second draw in this Cup for Mexico 2022.

For that they resorted to the corner kick to deceive the Guadalajara defense. Instead of throwing the ball into the area, the regios touched backwards so that Jesús Angulo fired a shot from long distance and thus beat the goalkeeper’s flight to concede the only one of the night, on 84′.

Tigres UANL was close to winning by two after a spectacular Chilean kick from ‘Messeu’ André-Pierre Gignac, however the ball went in the direction of the goalkeeper. With this victory, the auriazules are consolidated with the leadership of Group B with four digits.

Tigres shows banner in support of David Ayala

Official Tigres Club Twitter

The northerners will not see activity until next Thursday when they will receive Chivas de Guadalajara within the framework of date 4. For his part Guadalajara Atlas will do the honors to Mazatlan FC Tuesday in the Jalisco Stadium with the urgency of adding three in this tournament.