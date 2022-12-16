Toluca, State of Mexico.- In a tremendous match at the Nemesio Díez de Toluca, Club América and Rayos del Necaxa played what for now is the best confrontation of the Sky Cup 2022, after equalizing 3-3 when the result could have been broader for clinging to victory on this matchday 2.

The hydrocálidos welcomed the feathered ones to this Cup for Mexico 2022 after resting on date 1. Those led by Andrés Lillini took the lead 2-0 by beating the door of Óscar Jiménez through Facundo Batista and Juan Pablo Segovia at 24′ and 34′, respectively.

However, the immediate response of Fernando Ortiz’s pupils would come to go to rest in a draw. At 37′ Brian Rodríguez conceded the ball in an individual play and at 41′ Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez shot Luis Ángel Malagón from the penalty spot.

In the second half, Necaxa made a strong start and almost regained the lead with Vicente Poggi’s long-distance shot, but Óscar Jiménez flew for justice to scrape the ball and it crashed into the post. Minutes later, América’s somersault appeared with a great goal from Roger Martínez.

In a brutal play, the Colombian meandered into the box to spread the defenders, including Luis Ángel Malagón to lodge the ball in the goal. Despite the bucket of cold water, the hydrorays hit hard to find the tie from eleven meters.

Pablo Domínguez received a foul that the referee observed to mark a penalty. Milton Giménez managed to beat Óscar Jiménez to reach the feathered. Moments later Fabricio Formiliano and Federico Viñas would have the victory for their team, but both failed in their attempt.

Necaxa draws for the second time in the Sky Cup 2022. America adds its first unit in this competition. For matchday 3, the rojiblancos visit the Pumas UNAM in Ciudad Universitaria, while the creams will play against Toluca FC at Nemesio Díez.