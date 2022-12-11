The activity of Mexican soccer returns with the sky cup. Although it is true that the Clausura Tournament will begin the first week of next year, some Mexican clubs will be competing in the cup tournament.
The first match of this cup will be between Blue Cross Y Necaxaboth teams that have starred in historic matches between them and that will now seek to score three points in Group A, where they share a zone with Toluca, Pumas and América.
Here we present all the details you should know about this match.
When?: Monday December 12
Place: Toluca, State of Mexico
Stadium: nemesio diez
Hour: 7:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal TUDNwhile online coverage will be available on TUDN MX.
Blue Cross: 3
Ties: 1
Necaxa: 1
Possible alignment of Cruz Azul (4-1-3-2)
Goalie: Andres Gudino
Defenses: Rodrigo Huescas, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, and Ignacio Rivero.
Media: Jaiber Jiménez, Ramiro Carrera, Alexis Gutiérrez, Erick Lira
Forwards: Carlos Rotondi and Cristian Tabó
Latest news from Cruz Azul
The motivational publication of ‘Santi’ Giménez
The Mexican striker Santiago Gimenez He continues to live a good moment in the Old Continent with Feyenoord, where he has become one of the essentials by coach Arne Slot.
The ‘Bebote’ took advantage of his social networks to share a motivational message, this upon learning that he will be a father.
“We are not an accident, God brought us into this world for something and for something. God does not play dice: Albert Einstein”he wrote, earning the approval of his followers.
The possible unexpected loss of the Machine
As we have announced in recent days in 90min, the Ecuadorian striker michael estrada could unexpectedly leave the club.
After his participation in the World Cup in Qatar where La Tri was eliminated in the group stage, the striker is wanted by a squad from the United Arab Emirates, as his representative mentioned.
It should be noted that your letter belongs to Toluca, and the next few days will be key to determining the future of “Piña”.
‘Potro’ Gutiérrez is renewed
the mexican coach Raul ‘Potro’ Gutierrez renewed contract with Cruz Azul. As expected, the cement board decided to bet on the continuity of the helmsman, due to the good results obtained at the end of the previous semester.
It was through the club’s social networks that they made the renewal of the coach official for the next tournament.
“We make official the renewal of Raúl Gutiérrez as Technical Director. Give it your all, “Potro”!”, they wrote,
Possible alignment of Necaxa
Goalie: Luis Malagon
Defenses: Josecarlos Van Rankin, Rafael Ramírez, Alexis Peña, Roman Torres
Media: P. Dominguez, Joaquin Esquivel, Angelo Araos. E. Game
Forwards: Milton Gimenez and Bryan Casas
Latest news from Necaxa
Necaxa draws against Tapatío
The Rayos del Necaxa team sealed their last draw before the start of the Sky Cup by drawing 1-1 against Tapatío. The Uruguayan Facundo Batista was the author of the goal with which they tied in the complementary part.
It should be noted that coach Andrés Lillini decided to use an eleven made up of young and experienced elements.
Godínez will not continue in the club
A sensitive loss of the coach Andrés Lillini with Necaxa was that of the player Jesús Godínez. Through the club’s social networks, he made the departure of the Mexican element official, wishing him success in his future projects.
Blue Cross 2-0 Necaxa.
