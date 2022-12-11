Place: Toluca, State of Mexico

Stadium: nemesio diez

Hour: 7:00 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Ties: 1

Necaxa: 1

Defenses: Rodrigo Huescas, Ramiro Funes Mori, Juan Escobar, and Ignacio Rivero.

Media: Jaiber Jiménez, Ramiro Carrera, Alexis Gutiérrez, Erick Lira

Forwards: Carlos Rotondi and Cristian Tabó

We are not an accident, God brought us into this world for something and for something. God does not play dice.- Albert Einstein – Santiago Gimenez (@Santigim9) December 6, 2022

The ‘Bebote’ took advantage of his social networks to share a motivational message, this upon learning that he will be a father.

“We are not an accident, God brought us into this world for something and for something. God does not play dice: Albert Einstein”he wrote, earning the approval of his followers.

After his participation in the World Cup in Qatar where La Tri was eliminated in the group stage, the striker is wanted by a squad from the United Arab Emirates, as his representative mentioned.

It should be noted that your letter belongs to Toluca, and the next few days will be key to determining the future of “Piña”.

We make official the renewal of Raúl Gutiérrez as Technical Director. Give it your all, “Colt”! #BlueForLife pic.twitter.com/mc2UyChHr7 — BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) December 6, 2022

It was through the club’s social networks that they made the renewal of the coach official for the next tournament.

“We make official the renewal of Raúl Gutiérrez as Technical Director. Give it your all, “Potro”!”, they wrote,

Defenses: Josecarlos Van Rankin, Rafael Ramírez, Alexis Peña, Roman Torres

Media: P. Dominguez, Joaquin Esquivel, Angelo Araos. E. Game

Forwards: Milton Gimenez and Bryan Casas

Our third preparation duel is underway towards the #CL23. The Rays receive the group of @TapatioCD.#ContiGoNecaxa ⚡ pic.twitter.com/4TJkLxTTwk — ⚡️Club Necaxa⚡️ (@ClubNecaxa) December 6, 2022

It should be noted that coach Andrés Lillini decided to use an eleven made up of young and experienced elements.