The Sky Cup is about to start and one of the matches that will be taking place is between tigers Y Mazatlan. Although it is true that this will be a game of opposite poles, the Mazatlecos will seek to surprise and start the contest on the right foot.
For their part, the university students will seek to impose conditions and get the three points in Group B, where they share a sector with Atlas, Chivas and Santos Laguna.
When?: Tuesday December 13
Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: academic
Hour: 9:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal sky sports, Sky Y Blue To Go.
UANL Tigers: 3
Ties: 1
Mazatlan FC: 1
Possible alignment of Tigres UANL (4-3-3)
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir Caetano, Jesus Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Florian Thauvin.
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Latest news from Tigres UANL
Córdova talks about what the team lacked with Herrera
The player sebastian cordova He revealed in an interview what the team lacked when it was led by coach Miguel ‘Piojo’ Herrera.
“I think there were little details there, some plays that we didn’t complete or went backwards that influence the score, they are little details that were missing and nothing more”he stated for TUDN.
Guido Pizarro talks about the changes with the arrival of Cocca
Midfielder and one of the main team leaders, Guido Pizarrohe mentioned in an interview about the issues that were changed with the arrival of coach Diego Cocca.
It was at a press conference where the Argentine highlighted the points that the strategist together with his coaching staff have been in charge of working on.
“They are a coaching staff with a lot of experience who have identified the things that need to be improved and we are working on that: intensity, physicality, duels, working on each ball as if it were the last. The team is committing to that idea What does Diego have?he pointed out.
Tigres continues working for the signing of Gorriarán
The university team does not lower its guard to be able to take over the player’s services Fernando Gorriaran. In the absence of making it official, it is expected that it will be in the next few days when the signing of the footballer with the cats is reported.
“I have peace of mind that Mauricio (Culebro) told me that everything was fixed, there was an internal problem to solve these days”revealed Diego Cocca in an interview for FOX Sports.
Possible alignment of Mazatlán (4-4-2)
Goalie: Nicholas Vikonis
Defenses: Bryan Colula, Jorge Meré, Oswaldo Alanís, Carlos Vargas
Media: Francisco López, Roberto Meraz, Emilio Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti
Forwards: Andres Montano and Brian Rubio
Latest news from Mazatlan FC
Mazatlán seeks to buy Benedetti’s letter
The Mazatlan team will seek to throw the house out the window to buy the letter of Nicholas Benedetti. America is expected to request between 3 and 5 million dollars for the signing of the Colombian, so those in long pants will not hesitate to take out their wallets and pay said amount.
It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the purchase is made official.
Néstor Vidrio is confident of having a good tournament
The defender Nestor Glass He is ready to play the cupbearer contest, and it was in an interview where he made it clear that they will also seek to have a good Clausura 2023, since people have requested it.
“One of the keys is to maintain the base of the last tournament, there had been many changes, but keeping it is good for us, and the team is very motivated, the team has the objective of at least qualifying for the playoffs, since people want to see a competitive team”shared.
tigers 3-1 Mazatlan.
