Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon

Stadium: academic

Hour: 9:00 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Defenses: Jesus Garza, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir Caetano, Jesus Angulo

Media: Guido Pizarro, Javier Aquino, Sebastián Córdova, Florian Thauvin.

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac

“I think there were little details there, some plays that we didn’t complete or went backwards that influence the score, they are little details that were missing and nothing more”he stated for TUDN.

Guido Pizarro affirms that Diego Cocca has resumed habits in Tigres that had been losthttps://t.co/ubItCNWSCN pic.twitter.com/Q00YTQSeO6 — Halftime (@halftime) December 3, 2022

It was at a press conference where the Argentine highlighted the points that the strategist together with his coaching staff have been in charge of working on.

“They are a coaching staff with a lot of experience who have identified the things that need to be improved and we are working on that: intensity, physicality, duels, working on each ball as if it were the last. The team is committing to that idea What does Diego have?he pointed out.

Diego Cocca confirms that Fernando Gorriarán is the one chosen to reinforce Tigres. pic.twitter.com/qQj0Frb2eG — Jorge Rosales (@rosaleesj) December 6, 2022

“I have peace of mind that Mauricio (Culebro) told me that everything was fixed, there was an internal problem to solve these days”revealed Diego Cocca in an interview for FOX Sports.

Defenses: Bryan Colula, Jorge Meré, Oswaldo Alanís, Carlos Vargas

Media: Francisco López, Roberto Meraz, Emilio Sánchez, Nicolás Benedetti

Forwards: Andres Montano and Brian Rubio

NEWS. Nicolás Benedetti (25) is a new Mazatlán FC player, the gunners validated the purchase option, coming from Club América. pic.twitter.com/TyNkXV0F3t — Real Info 🚨 (@MakinaFutbol) December 8, 2022

It is expected that it will be in the next few hours when the purchase is made official.

#Mazatlan ⚓ | Néstor Vidrio at a press conference: “One of the keys is to maintain the base of the last tournament, the team has a lot of spirit, the team has the objective of at least qualifying for the playoffs, since people want to see a competitive team. pic.twitter.com/Rzsla20uu2 — Official FUT Zone (@ZonaFUT1) December 8, 2022

“One of the keys is to maintain the base of the last tournament, there had been many changes, but keeping it is good for us, and the team is very motivated, the team has the objective of at least qualifying for the playoffs, since people want to see a competitive team”shared.