Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon

Stadium: academic

Hour: 9:00 p.m.

Referee: to designate

Defenses: José Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Jesús Gómez, Luis Reyes



Media: Edison Flores, Jeremy Márquez, Edgar Zaldivar

Forwards: Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch

Benjamín Mora: “The will to do things and the intention to play what we want, was reflected by several periods of matches. The conclusions are very positive from the individual to the collective”#Atlas #CupSKY pic.twitter.com/lbWlsnPLmU — Enrique Ortega ✮ (@kike_ortega_) December 13, 2022

It was in an interview where the helmsman mentioned that the players are understanding his game idea both on and off the pitch.

“We are adapting to the loads and preseason. It helps us to see how the players are physically. What level of demand they have and the will to do things and play what we want was seen. It was shaped by lapses and we tried to have the ball as long as possible. And we value the effort of the boys. It is positive from the individual to the collective”shared.

Benjamín Mora on more reinforcements: “There is nothing concrete, but after this game we will analyze, we will continue in talks to see what is best for the team”#Atlas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/dL6U8NUmDv — Enrique Ortega ✮ (@kike_ortega_) December 13, 2022

Mora pointed out that he will be in dialogue with the managers to determine which are the areas of the field that need to be reinforced, however, he made it clear that nothing has been done yet.

“We continue to talk with the board. We have given permission to see how we are from preseason to these games to see where we have the need. There is nothing concrete but we will analyze and continue in talks “. manifested.

Benjamín Mora on the absence of Brian Lozano: “It is a matter of registration, administrative situation. The window opens on January 4 and surely things will speed up without a problem to have it very soon”#Atlas #LigaMX pic.twitter.com/HolJgthcUf — Enrique Ortega ✮ (@kike_ortega_) December 13, 2022

Defenses: Javier Aquinno, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesús Angulo

Media: Guido Pizarro, Juan Vigon, Raymundo Fulgencio, Florian Thauvin.

Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac

Officially, @TigresOficial/@TigresFemenil announce their new third uniform @adidasMX 2022-2023! A shirt that was slow to be released because it was a classic from the moment and because of what it meant. No problem, this can be used as a visitor. pic.twitter.com/wTdvNgklpB – #TigresJersey (@TigresJersey) December 15, 2022

It should be noted that this clothing is similar to the one the team used in the year of 1982when they won the title at the Azteca Stadium.

Likewise, the player is in good shape and is already doing training work alongside his other teammates.

In this regard, the strategist asked the feline fans for understanding, since he knows that it will be “rare” for everything achieved in the past.

“Saturday is going to be weird, a strange feeling… it’s part of soccer, I’ve decided to have another project which is Tigres… it will surely be a great joy to greet the boys, but we’re going to want Tigres to win”he pointed.