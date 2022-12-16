Tomorrow discharges Y tigers they will face each other in what will be their second game of the SKY Cup. Each of the clubs wants to get the three points that give them the opportunity to be in the next round.
The rojinegros debuted in the tournament with a goalless draw against Santos Laguna, in a game where the strategist used experienced and proven players. The game was bland and with little emotion in each of the arcs.
A similar case to the Tigres team, since last Tuesday they made their debut in the cup competition in a match to be forgotten that ended goalless against Mazatlán.
This is how now both squads will throw all the meat on the spit to get their first three units of the competition,
When?: Saturday December 17
Place: San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon
Stadium: academic
Hour: 9:00 p.m.
Referee: to designate
You can enjoy the game through the signal TUDNwhile online coverage will be available on TUDN MX.
UANL Tigers: two
Ties: two
Atlas: 1
Possible alignment of Atlas (5-3-2)
Goalie: Camilo Vargas
Defenses: José Abella, Anderson Santamaría, Hugo Nervo, Jesús Gómez, Luis Reyes
Media: Edison Flores, Jeremy Márquez, Edgar Zaldivar
Forwards: Julián Quiñones and Julio Furch
Latest Atlas News
Benjamín Mora highlights the work of his pupils
Despite the goalless draw in the Cup for Mexico, the Mexican coach Benjamin Mora he highlighted the work done by his pupils on the pitch.
It was in an interview where the helmsman mentioned that the players are understanding his game idea both on and off the pitch.
“We are adapting to the loads and preseason. It helps us to see how the players are physically. What level of demand they have and the will to do things and play what we want was seen. It was shaped by lapses and we tried to have the ball as long as possible. And we value the effort of the boys. It is positive from the individual to the collective”shared.
New reinforcements?
In that same press conference, the technical director spoke about possible reinforcements for the red and black team.
Mora pointed out that he will be in dialogue with the managers to determine which are the areas of the field that need to be reinforced, however, he made it clear that nothing has been done yet.
“We continue to talk with the board. We have given permission to see how we are from preseason to these games to see where we have the need. There is nothing concrete but we will analyze and continue in talks “. manifested.
Mora reveals the absence of the ‘Huevo’ Lozano
One of the Atlas signings for the upcoming contest is Brian Lozanowho was conspicuous by his absence in the Cup game. In this regard, Mora mentioned that he does not know why he has not played, stressing that it is a matter for the managers.
“It is an issue in which the board of directors is closely observing. Apparently, it is a matter of registration, of the administrative situation. I do not know the exact reasons why it cannot participate at this time. We are going to review it carefully tomorrow. The window opens in January and surely things will speed up without a problem to have it very soon”sentenced.
Possible lineup of Tigres UANL
Goalie: Nahuel Guzman
Defenses: Javier Aquinno, Igor Lichnovsky, Samir de Souza, Jesús Angulo
Media: Guido Pizarro, Juan Vigon, Raymundo Fulgencio, Florian Thauvin.
Forwards: Luis Quiñones and André-Pierre Gignac
Latest news from Tigres UANL
new alternate jersey
In the last hours, the alternative jersey with which he will have tigers for the start of Clausura 2023. The third shirt is white with the name of the club in the central part in blue and yellow; as well as the sparkles and contrasts on the shoulders and neck in blue.
It should be noted that this clothing is similar to the one the team used in the year of 1982when they won the title at the Azteca Stadium.
The arrival of Gorriarán is made official
The university team made the footballer’s arrival official Fernando Gorriaran for the next semester. It was through the social networks of the club where they published the photo of the footballer welcoming him.
Likewise, the player is in good shape and is already doing training work alongside his other teammates.
Diego Cocca asks for public understanding
What a game and what a moment the coach will live Diego Cocca. And it is that he will meet again on the field with his previous team with which he won the two-time Mexican soccer championship.
In this regard, the strategist asked the feline fans for understanding, since he knows that it will be “rare” for everything achieved in the past.
“Saturday is going to be weird, a strange feeling… it’s part of soccer, I’ve decided to have another project which is Tigres… it will surely be a great joy to greet the boys, but we’re going to want Tigres to win”he pointed.
Atlas 1-2 tigers.
