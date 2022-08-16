Thatgamecompany has announced the upcoming arrival of Sky: Children of the Light also on PS4 and PS5with a new PlayStation version that will take advantage of the crossplay with the other platforms, thus inserting itself in continuity with these.

“Our goal with Sky’s development is to expand the game so that players can find themselves within this a regardless of the platform that they use “, Thatgamecompany reported, explaining in this way the choice to apply the crossplay to Sky: Children of the Light.

Through this system, it will therefore be possible to play cross-platform multiplayer and take advantage of progress by transporting them from one platform to another.

The game initially released on iOS in 2019 and then expanded to Android in 2020, while the following year it landed on Nintendo Switch. This year it should therefore also reach PlayStation, waiting to see if there are other platforms planned in the near future.

Sky: Children of the Light is a particular game of adventure and exploration which is based a lot on the interaction between players within a dreamlike and fascinating world, placing itself in continuity with the previous Journey by the same team. To get to know him better, we refer you to our review of Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch and the previous one on iOS.