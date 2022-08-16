Journey developer, thatgamecompanyconfirmed that Sky: Children of the Light is coming up PlayStation. The open-world social adventure first launched on iOS in 2019 before arriving on Android and, more recently, on the Nintendo Switch. Support for cross-play is also confirmed for the PlayStation version, allowing players of all platforms to interact with each other.

The developer will share “more details in the future“since there is”much to prepare to welcome these new players“The team noted that beta testers may see.”some changes“in future test updates”as we prepare everything for PlayStation players“.

Sky: Children of the Light is set in a mystical world with seven realms to explore. Players start on an island called Home and acquire the ability to fly. As they explore the realms, they encounter spirits who can provide items for the Candles and children of light who provide the Winged Light. The latter increases the player’s level and maximum energy to explore greater distances.

The social aspect is also strong: players can purchase items and skills from each other using Candles. Numerous updates and seasons have been released over the years that have added new areas, missions and more.

Source: Gamingbolt.