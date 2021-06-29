Thatgamecompany, the studio that created critically acclaimed games such as Journey and Flower, today announces that Sky: Children of the Light is available on Nintendo Switch in Europe. Sky will be free-to-play on Switch and will feature cross-play functionality for fans to experience the game on mobile devices and consoles. The Nintendo Switch version will offer the ability for 8 players to explore and play socially at any time.

Originally launched in July 2019 on iOS and in April 2020 for Android, players come to Sky as children of light to unravel the mysteries of a desolate realm and return fallen stars to their constellations. Players can explore seven dream realms with like-minded friends and here they can fly, hold hands and collaborate together. With compassion, friendship and selflessness as Sky’s core elements, the game’s innovative experience has earned critical acclaim and multiple awards. Since its debut the game has been honored with Apple’s 2019 iPhone Game of the Year and Apple’s 2020 Design Award, and has garnered accolades such as the 2020 SXSW Awards, 2020 Game Developers Choice Awards, The Webby Awards 2020 and 2021, Google Play Store’s Best Indie Games of 2020 and many more.

To celebrate this release, Nintendo Switch players will be able to purchase a new Starter Pack that includes two new capes, a flute, a new hairstyle, 75 candles and an extra surprise for 32.99 euros. In addition, players will be able to take a look at Sky’s first collaborative crossover event featuring a beloved international character, Le Petit Prince (The Little Prince), based on the famous children’s novel by Antoine de Saint-Exupéry.

A brand new beautifully designed “Starlight Desert” area has been added to stage a new story. The new season will launch on July 6. More information coming soon.

Le Petit Prince Season Pass: € 10.99 for 1 Season Pass / € 21.99 for the Gift Pass Bundle (3 Passes to share with friends)

Sky players on iOS w Android will be able to use their mobile accounts to play on Nintendo Switch ™ by linking their Sky account to the Nintendo account on their mobile devices. For more information and instructions, the development team has published a dedicated blog.

Since launching on iOS and Android, thatgamecompany has released nine seasonal adventures featuring a diverse cast of characters and narrative events that have expanded the world of Sky.

Sky: Children of the Light is available for download on Nintendo eShop for Nintendo Switch, App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices.