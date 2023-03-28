The Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they are still in the last minute and allow us to get many discounts on top-level products. An example is the offer for two Sky box offer packages. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

We recall that the Amazon Italy Spring 2023 offers they will be available until March 29, 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. Obviously, for some products, it is possible that the promotion ends before this day and time, as the number of discount units available may run out. Our advice, therefore, is not to wait too long if you are interested in the product and if the price is right for you!

The previous price for this product it is 39€. The current price is the lowest ever offered on the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Sky box is an offer that includes the Sky Q decoder and access for three months at no extra cost to various services and channels. The red package includes Netflix Standard + Sky TV + Sky Cinema, to watch TV series and movies. The blue package includes Sky TV + Sky Calcio + Sky Sports. Once the three months are over, you can simply cancel your subscription so you don’t have to continue with the payment (€50/month).