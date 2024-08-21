Murad Al Masry (Abu Dhabi)

Bani Yas completed the contract of its foreign players for the new season, after officially announcing the signing of Congolese Arnaud Lasamba, before the start of the ADNOC Professional League. The “Sky Blues” will meet Al Jazira next Saturday in the first round.

Lasamba will join the list of foreign players, including: Argentine Juan Bauza, Serbian Lazar Markovic, Romanian Andrei Burca, and Frenchman Youssef Niakaté.

Lasamia is considered one of the distinguished midfielders, coming from the ranks of the Turkish club Alanyasyur, after being born and raised in France, where he played for clubs there, including Nancy and Nice, in addition to playing for the French youth and junior teams, before defending the colors of his mother country, the Republic of Congo.

The 27-year-old has played two international matches, and is considered one of the players who have secured their place in the starting line-up of the clubs he has played for.

Bani Yas entered the atmosphere of preparations for the “derby” match against Al Jazira, led by coach Joao Pedro, as the Portuguese seeks to maintain the upward pace of performance, and benefit from the state of offensive momentum after scoring four goals against Dibba Al-Hisn in the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup match, and work on addressing the defensive weaknesses after the team conceded two goals at the beginning of the match, but the lines became better connected as the minutes of play passed later, which raises morale in order to come out with a positive result at the beginning of the league journey.