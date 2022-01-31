The future of Lewis Hamilton in Formula 1 it is still not clear less than two months before the start of the 2022 world championship but, fortunately, the same cannot be said for the projects of the charity created by the seven-time world champion. Specifically, the television platform Sky officially announced the donation a little more than £ 1 million in two years – as part of the £ 30 million commitment – to the foundation Mission 44, established in the summer of 2021 by the Mercedes driver. With this action, Sky therefore wishes to support the association’s struggle for tackling systemic racism in the UK, with the aim of reducing the school exclusion rate of black students. In this way, the foundation therefore aims to establish a more inclusive education system for young people from more disadvantaged communities, in such a way as to allow them to progress in the world of work thanks to a suitable and level preparation.

A theme that is very close to the heart of the pilot born in Great Britain in 1985, where his paternal grandfather arrived from the Caribbean island of Grenada: “Understanding and addressing the problems that lead young people to be excluded from school it’s really important to me – he specified – having experienced unfair exclusions during my time at school, I understand how upsetting and stressful it can be. When we launched Mission 44 last year, implementing initiatives like these was a personal priority and I am grateful to have Sky’s support to help Mission 44 take action. Through this partnership, I hope we can make meaningful change by equipping schools with the right strategies to support and empower young black students, instead of giving up on them. ” Words of hope that were added to those of the CEO of Sky Group, Dana Strong: “We really want to address racial injustice, and welcome the opportunity to partner with Sir Lewis Hamilton and Mission 44 to support and empower young people – he has declared – we hope our partnership will support Mission 44’s work to improve the experience of students of color, supporting them to be successful in school and beyond “.