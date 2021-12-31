Among those vaccinated as part of the trials with the COVID-19 vaccine developed by specialists from the Federal Biomedical Agency (FMBA), no cases have yet been observed. The head of FMBA Veronika Skvortsova told about this on the air of the TV channel “Russia 24” RIA News…

“No one has yet got sick, although people are on a free regime, this is very important, because protection is in force,” said Skvortsova, assessing the results of the vaccination.

However, she clarified that the first volunteers were vaccinated about 100 days ago. As part of the study, about 150 people were vaccinated.

Earlier, the United States warned of a coronavirus storm. According to Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research at the University of Minnesota, in the coming weeks, residents of the United States will face serious problems associated with the spread of the omicron strain of coronavirus in the state.