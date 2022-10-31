“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge.” Stephen Hawking

Yo

The reaper told me one day

That the palace did not arrive

The chains that were heard

Even she was scared

poor mexico he said

It is dying little by little

You said it and you weren’t lying

who governs is a madman

The boney one is already very sad

Resigned to that mystery

She went to Dos Bocas sorry

And to the jungle of the Mayan train

II

La Catrina with Malverde

On the palace grounds

With the band play and play

he asked casually

what do you know my Jesus

Of a risen chemist

that about to be evicted

Secretary was sworn in?

They say things great friend

that I can not repeat them

I only know that someone close

He has sold his soul to the devil

III

The pantheon is in turmoil

They have not run into the alliance

The worried cat

Find Dante in Hell

Neither that Alito, nor that Marko

Not even Zambrano the PRD

They have successfully entered

Only Beatriz the priista

Dante says “she’s bald”

I already know says the grim reaper

But if you don’t understand the sum

I’m coming for you with the scythe

IV

In the north of Sinaloa

Exclusive guest

La Catrina arrives haughty

Accompany the President

There was no town summoned

It’s past that stage

Good and wise they told him

But don’t make it to the Fiesta.

The boney transformed

He was a witness that the one who sends

They brought him a bag

With coricos and empanadas.

