“The greatest enemy of knowledge is not ignorance, but the illusion of knowledge.” Stephen Hawking
Yo
The reaper told me one day
That the palace did not arrive
The chains that were heard
Even she was scared
poor mexico he said
It is dying little by little
You said it and you weren’t lying
who governs is a madman
The boney one is already very sad
Resigned to that mystery
She went to Dos Bocas sorry
And to the jungle of the Mayan train
II
La Catrina with Malverde
On the palace grounds
With the band play and play
he asked casually
what do you know my Jesus
Of a risen chemist
that about to be evicted
Secretary was sworn in?
They say things great friend
that I can not repeat them
I only know that someone close
He has sold his soul to the devil
III
The pantheon is in turmoil
They have not run into the alliance
The worried cat
Find Dante in Hell
Neither that Alito, nor that Marko
Not even Zambrano the PRD
They have successfully entered
Only Beatriz the priista
Dante says “she’s bald”
I already know says the grim reaper
But if you don’t understand the sum
I’m coming for you with the scythe
IV
In the north of Sinaloa
Exclusive guest
La Catrina arrives haughty
Accompany the President
There was no town summoned
It’s past that stage
Good and wise they told him
But don’t make it to the Fiesta.
The boney transformed
He was a witness that the one who sends
They brought him a bag
With coricos and empanadas.
#skulls
Leave a Reply