In a post accompanying the update, the director of skullgirlsCharly Price, spoke about his reasons. According to him, they wanted to adjust allusions to hate groups, the sexualization of the characters, their agency and racial sensitivity.

This caused Nazi-like red bands to be removed from several scenes. As for the sexualization, Price said there were many scenes that enforced ‘fetishes’. Not to mention, some made inappropriate advances towards underage characters.

After the changes, skullgirls it started getting a lot of negative feedback on Steam user reviews. Price apparently knew this would happen and assured that the changes were made for a good cause and with extensive evaluation behind it.

What is Skullgirls?

skullgirls is a fighting game that has been quite popular. All because their combats are quite frantic and have a very peculiar art style. Of course, its different characters have also generated a large number of fans.

Despite its good gameplay, from the beginning it faced accusations of sexism. This is because almost all of its characters are women with quite suggestive clothing.. Some reviewers applauded its excellent animation, but criticized its focus on the anatomy of the female fighters. Have you already played it?

