Players haven’t taken the latest update well Skullgirls, cult fighting game active for the past twelve years, so much since bombard it with negative reviews on Steam. The reason? The very numerous censures anti sexualization practiced, as well as the removal of some symbols, evidently considered uncomfortable, such as those that referred to Nazism.

In fact, the cleaning work practiced by the development studio Hidden Variable Studios it’s really deep, as we can see in the two videos below that have reconstructed most of the changes made.

The developers justified themselves by stating that the old artwork no longer reflected their current values, but the players were annoyed and posted 600 negative reviews within 24 hours. The overall judgment of the game from the reviews remains very positive, but the anomaly of the last extremely negative reviews is evident at this point.

L’update “Content Updates and Revisions” was released on June 26, 2023 and involves all versions of the game, then PC, console and mobile. As explained by the developers themselves, the following were affected: the “Allusions to existing hate groups”, visible in particular in the Black Egret army in the form of Nazi-like bands; the situations in which the characters were “fetishized and/or had some form of sexualization imposed on them”, with particular attention to the younger characters; content in bad taste in relation to the ethnicity of the characters.

Many of the complaints concern the artwork, with some changes to fifteen of the official ones and the removal of some images produced by fans.

Of course the negative reviews point out that the changes are a culturally inspired form of censorship woke. Others argue that the game has received grassroots funding, with players finding themselves holding a different title than the one they paid for.

It should be noted that the development team has changed over the years and is no longer the one who originally made the game, Lab Zerowhich collapsed after the founder, Mike Zaimont, publicly joked about the police murder of George Floyd and, accused of inappropriate behavior in the workplace, fired all his employees and remained practically alone.

Hidden Variable had taken care of the conversion for mobile systems, to then find itself managing all the versions, together with Future Club, a studio founded by the former Lab Zero.

The developers anticipated that the patch would not be well received and decided not to respond to the allegations, stating only that the changes were made after careful consideration and much discussion involving everyone.