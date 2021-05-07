Developer Hidden Variable has unveiled the latest DLC character to join the roster of acclaimed fighters Skullgirls 2nd Encore and the free-to-play Skullgirls Mobile: the sou’westered, be-wellied Umbrella and her sentient brolly chum, Hungern.

Umbrella, the second DLC character to arrive as part of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’s season pass (following on from March’s Annie), is described as a small, slow character with limited movement that’s able to take some “big swings” thanks Hungern.

Indeed, while the perpetually rain-ready Umbrella certainly looks the part, Hungern is the real star in the many ways. Most of Umbrella’s abilities will involve the living brolly, but the exact moves available at any time are determined by Hungern’s hunger level – meaning players must either influence his available moveset by feeding him, or adapt their playstyle are required.

Skullgirls 2nd Encore – Umbrella Teaser Trailer.

“If Hungern is STARVING,” explains Hidden Variable, “normals that use him are slower, but moves that involve devouring the opponent are stronger. If Hungern is OVERSTUFFED, moves that involve him conjuring something from the depths of his stomach may have bonus effects Hungern is quite RAVENOUS and dangerous when he is hungry but not yet STARVING – expect to be rewarded if you can maintain this narrow window of power! “.

Hidden Variable says Umbrella is currently “very early on in development” – meaning all the above is subject to chance – but the studio is expecting her final form to launch in Q4. Before that, however, Umbrella will be available as an early access release for Season 1 Pass owners.

Umbrella and sentient brolly pal Hungern.

A “sketchy” alpha version will come first, and this initial iteration-heavy period is likely to last around two months. A beta version – complete with finished animations and “other general gameplay tuning adjustments” – is due in Q3, with the final version to follow. Umbrella’s full release brings her final state, alongside her stage, music, palettes, and story mode.

Umbrella is the second of four planned DLC characters to launch as part of Skullgirls 2nd Encore’s £ 28 Season 1 Pass, and her announcement is accompanied by a bit of a sale on Steam. There’s 60% off the base game until 13th May – bringing the price down from £ 19.49 to £ 7.79 – and there’s 15% off the season pass, meaning you can pick it up for £ 23.62. Bundle fans, meanwhile, can purchase both with a 40% discount at £ 28.27.