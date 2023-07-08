It took eight years and one cancellation, but Skullgirls 2nd Encore finally has one exit date officer on Xboxes: Lab Zero Games’ match-based fighting game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting July 19.
Recently bombarded with negative reviews after numerous anti-sexualization complaints, Skullgirls 2nd Encore boasts a roster of personages completely feminine, inspired by action films and cartoons.
Featuring one comic and intriguing graphic stylethe game includes a story mode that revolves around a mysterious relic, the Skull Heart, and a series of fighters willing to do anything to get it.
2nd Encore
The 2nd Encore version enriches the original experience with all the contents published over time in the form of DLC, which are therefore included natively in the package, making it much more substantial.
The publisher of the game, Autumn Games, took care of the Xbox editions, given that Lab Zero fired all employees after the accusations made against the boss Mike Z, who allegedly abused his power within the studio.
