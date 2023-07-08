It took eight years and one cancellation, but Skullgirls 2nd Encore finally has one exit date officer on Xboxes: Lab Zero Games’ match-based fighting game will be available on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One starting July 19.

Recently bombarded with negative reviews after numerous anti-sexualization complaints, Skullgirls 2nd Encore boasts a roster of personages completely feminine, inspired by action films and cartoons.

Featuring one comic and intriguing graphic stylethe game includes a story mode that revolves around a mysterious relic, the Skull Heart, and a series of fighters willing to do anything to get it.