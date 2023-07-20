A new game of kingkong called Skull Island: Rise of the Kong has been leaked, courtesy of Amazon Spain. The game was officially revealed moments later via a reveal trailer showing the platforms for which the title will be available.

Skull Island: Rise of Kong It will be priced at $39.99 dollars in its standard edition. A digital deluxe edition will also be available.”Colossal Edition” for $49.99, which includes eight movie-exclusive looks with the chance to experience a red-toned rage mode and the original look of classic movie kingkong of 1933 and the 1970s, the package of styles of Kong with eight different colors so you can choose your own Konga boss fight mode that allows you to defeat all the titans in Skull Island and an exclusive behind-the-scenes package that includes in-game art views and the full original soundtrack.

This is a brief summary of the game, provided by GameMill Entertainment:

Your reign is at hand! Based on the rich history of Skull Island developed by creator Joe DeVito and based on kingkong by Merian C. Cooper, this exciting third-person action-adventure game lets you become Kong on a journey of revenge as you fight to reclaim your rightful place as the King of Skull Island. Embark on an exciting quest to avenge the death of the parents of Kong at the hands of the ultimate alpha predator: the terror-saurus Gaw. He travels the mysterious island and discovers its secrets through a variety of treacherous environments, discovering the power that flows through its exotic flora and fauna. He overcomes waves of primitive beasts, defeats unique bosses, and rises above all who stand in his way! Kong to be the king!

Skull Island: Rise of the Kong will be available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X and nintendoswitch in autumn 2023.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NkZyKcOpo7Y

Via: Gematsu

Editor’s note: I guess because of the title they have a trilogy planned. Do you remember the game based on the Peter Jackson movie? If they can get past that, they’re on the other side.