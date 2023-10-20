Skull Island: Rise of Kong was released earlier this week and was quickly criticized as one of the worst games of 2023. What happened? Well, a new report claims that it was created by a small team of developers on a limited budget in just one year, putting the studio in a situation where doing something good, both quickly and financially, would be nearly impossible.

Announced earlier this summer, Skull Island: Rise of Kong It is the first video game king kong in almost two decades. The last game to feature the famous giant was Peter Jackson’s King Kong the official game of the movie, developed by Ubisoft. Since then, people have been waiting for another game of king kong and finally, on October 17, we got one.

But unfortunately, Skull Island: Rise of Kong It’s a simple beat-em-up game with horrendous cut-scenes, ugly graphics and little else. So what happened? Why is this game so bad? Well, it seems you can blame the editor of Skull Island.

In a new report from The Verge, developers of IguanaBeea small independent studio based in Santiago, Chile, spoke anonymously to the outlet and explained that the editor of Skull Island, Game Millgave the team just one year to develop the game from scratch.

“The development process for this game began in June [2022] and was scheduled to end on June 2, [este] year. So a year-long development process,” said one of the developers behind the game. king kong.

According to other developers from the independent studio, Game Mill, an American publisher of several less-than-good video games, typically uses smaller teams of developers to create licensed titles in similarly short periods of time. The developers of IguanaBee they stated that Game Mill would not provide the teams with “all the information” about the project, which led to frustration and forced the teams to “improvise with the limited information” they had.

Other complaints suggest that Game Mill was not willing to provide enough money to IgaunaBee to maintain a large and skilled team of developers. Sources told The Verge that during most of the development of Skull Island, only between two and twenty people worked on it. As expected, at least one developer reported that a crunch situation occurred, and it was difficult.

“The crunch really got going in February,” said the anonymous developer. “At the end of February I was on auto mode because all hope was lost.”

According to The Verge, although developing the game was difficult and the money was not great, some people on the team are still proud of what they managed to ship in such a short time and under such difficult circumstances. A former developer shared on social media that he was still “proud” of the game. king kong of IguanaBee.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: It’s all laughter and fun until you take into account the other side of the coin, for the developers this must all be horrible. The worst part is that I was planning to buy the game when it was at a ridiculous discount to rant about the graphics but that would mean giving money to Game Mill.