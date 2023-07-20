There is no official announcement yet, but it looks like Skull Island: Rise of Kong be the new video game based on King Kong on the way, with the title having leaked online at some retailers and notably some sections of Amazon.

The label responsible for the game seems to be GameMill Entertainment, judging by what is reported on the cover, which otherwise represents a drawing with the gigantic primate grappling with various gigantic monsters. We don’t know exactly what it is because there hasn’t been an official announcement, but the presence of cover and title at Amazon seems to portend an upcoming presentation.