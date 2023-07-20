There is no official announcement yet, but it looks like Skull Island: Rise of Kong be the new video game based on King Kong on the way, with the title having leaked online at some retailers and notably some sections of Amazon.
The label responsible for the game seems to be GameMill Entertainment, judging by what is reported on the cover, which otherwise represents a drawing with the gigantic primate grappling with various gigantic monsters. We don’t know exactly what it is because there hasn’t been an official announcement, but the presence of cover and title at Amazon seems to portend an upcoming presentation.
The cover of Skull Island: Rise of Kong
The game is reportedly coming to PCPS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch. The only other information can be gleaned from the description appearing on the product pages on those retailers.
“Embark on a third person action adventure to avenge the death of your parents due to the ultimate alpha predator: Gas”. The protagonist in question seems to be King Kong, who is required to “Conquer waves of primal beasts and defeat the minions of archenemies to become the worthy king of Skull Island”.
It seems to be a third-person action adventure set on King Kong’s home island, probably to be explored in search of secrets and various enemies to defeat.
