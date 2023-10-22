Skull Island: Rise of Kong bombarded with positive reviews, because it doesn’t have to beat Gollum

We are faced with a kind of bombing of positive reviews, even if for now we are talking about limited numbers and even if the ultimate aim is still trolling.

On Metacritic something really strange is happening about Skull Island: Rise of Kong : Some users are reviewing it positively not because it’s a good game, but because they don’t want it to beat The Lord of the Rings: Gollum as the worst game of the year.

The end justifies the means

Naturally the tones of the positive reviews are highly ironic. For example, in that of OrionHamake we can read: “After wasting 60 dollars on Steam for that crap Baldur’s Gate 3, I was losing faith in the video game industry and in humanity as a whole, until Skull Island: Rise of Kong arrived for show me that there are still creative people out there. This game is amazing, definitely one of the best I’ve ever played. Don’t trust anyone who says otherwise.”

Obito_Uchiha instead wrote: “It’s the best game I’ve ever played and I wish Elden Ring was just as good.”

It matters little, however, because the objective seems to have been achieved: Skull Island: Rise of Kong has an average user rating higher than that of Gollum. We are always talking about a 4.0 (at the time of writing this news), which however appears enormous compared to the 1.1 of the Daedalic Entertainment title.