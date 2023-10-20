Skull Island: Rise of Kong is making a lot of noise, with various people already considering him “the worst game of 2023” and, judging from what we have seen, not without reason, but it seems there is at least a very specific reason behind these performances, namely the fact that it was developed in just one year.

Considering the standard timing of the current industry and the fact that it is a multiplatform title, with even a minimum of marketing behind it, a year of development is an incredibly low amount of time, which largely explains the results achieved.

It seems that this was revealed by some anonymous developers from the team IguanaBee who worked on Skull Island: Rise of Kong for GameMill Entertainment. “The development process for this game started in June last year and was supposed to end on June 2nd this year, so a year of development,” an IguanaBee member explained.