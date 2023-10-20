Skull Island: Rise of Kong is making a lot of noise, with various people already considering him “the worst game of 2023” and, judging from what we have seen, not without reason, but it seems there is at least a very specific reason behind these performances, namely the fact that it was developed in just one year.
Considering the standard timing of the current industry and the fact that it is a multiplatform title, with even a minimum of marketing behind it, a year of development is an incredibly low amount of time, which largely explains the results achieved.
It seems that this was revealed by some anonymous developers from the team IguanaBee who worked on Skull Island: Rise of Kong for GameMill Entertainment. “The development process for this game started in June last year and was supposed to end on June 2nd this year, so a year of development,” an IguanaBee member explained.
Little time and little information
The development team in question is a small indie company based in Santiago, Chile, which he has previously worked for GameMill with Little League World Series Baseball 2022, another game that seems to have been developed in just one year.
In fact, it seems that GameMill has this now established modus operandi, that is, contacting indie teams and commissioning games to be developed in extremely short timeframes, often not providing enough information during the trial, as also happened in Skull Island: Rise of Kong.
IguanaBee seems to have found itself in great difficulty during development, having to practically go blind, to the point of thinking that the project would never be completed. Around February of this year, a crunch phase began which led to the conclusion of the work, almost unexpectedly by the developers but with rather questionable results.
Despite this, the team in question has also made itself known for interesting titles such as the puzzle What Lies in the Multiverse, which won the Best Game: Latin America award at the Best International Games Festival. The negative publicity resulting from the first viewings of Skull Island: Rise of Kong, unfortunately, will not do the development team any good.
