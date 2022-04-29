Back to be seen, even if not in an official capacity, Skull & Bones: the tutorial appears in a leak that illustrates how it will work.

A long, long time has passed since the original announcement of Skull & Bones , and at the time it looked like a kind of For Honor in the ocean. The PvP focus, the skill-based gameplay, a few quirks – it was Ubisoft’s heyday attempt to do things just off the beaten path enough to be interesting. Then it was postponed, and postponed, and postponed, and changed game directors and developers, and essentially the one who is bearing the name today is a very distant relative. However, in a tutorial leak included in a tech test and posted online today, we get our first look at what it is now – and it’s more of a pseudo-MMO with crafting, collecting and PvE, rather than direct PvP.

Back to Skull & Bones –

There are a lot of Ubisoftisms in the game, judging by the leaked video: from a large open world with thousands of things to do, to infinite progression and personalization of the protagonists. However, there is also a bit of MMO and RPG – you go in search of materials to mine with your crew. You’ll have to feed and drink your crew, or they’ll riot. There are NPC pirate hunters and merchants to escape or fight, as well as other players’ deceptions. Honestly, it looks pretty good, although the basic voice acting and the fact that it’s all in video, with no real gameplay, suggests that it’s still a long way off launch.

The leak –

Interesting detail: There is no sign anywhere in the video of measures to prevent leaks – there are no covered QR codes or unique identifiers for whoever leaked. Given the quality of the video, as well as the content it covers, there have been more damaging leaks, but as always it’s a shame to see things before they’re ready. There are some obvious and bizarre bugs in the footage, such as ships moving oddly. However, considering the hell the game went through to get to this point, it seems surprisingly stable. There is little indication in the video as to how close the game is to being finished, although it is clearly in a rather reasonable state – lots of complex animations, appropriate models for everything, nice visual effects. We’ll likely see more footage of the game soon, officially this year, possibly at a non-E3 Ubisoft event that may arrive this summer.

Ubisoft’s confirmation –

Meanwhile, this morning, at the first appearance of the leak, we contacted the publisher for a comment, which promptly arrived in the early afternoon. “We confirm this is a look at our next Skull and Bones game“, Reads the note sent by a spokesperson. “We recently conducted a technical test for the game and some of its details have gone public. This video was taken from an embryonic version of the game and does not reflect the quality or features of the final game. We will share more details about the game soon. “

Written by Ben Barrett for GLHF