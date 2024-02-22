Skull & Bones There are already several available to the public, and it seems that no one is talking about Ubisoft's first “AAAA”. In this way, a new leak has revealed that this delivery is not having the expected success, since there is talk of a player base of less than a million people.

According to information obtained by Insider Gaming, Currently there are around 850 thousand players of Skull & Bones. The interesting thing is that this number not only includes all those who have decided to purchase this experience for $70 dollars, but also the people who have downloaded the eight-hour free trial are also under consideration, and at the moment the percentage of users that correspond to these groups.

Along with this, it has been revealed that the promised player Skull & Bones play four to five hours a day. While these numbers aren't completely bad, they certainly weren't in Ubisoft's expectations, especially considering its “AAAA” designation. This is an experience that was in development for years, and millions of dollars were invested in it, so there are surely high expectations on the part of the French company.

According to a source who remains anonymous, one of the reasons why Skull & Bones would not meet the company's expectations, would be its price. This is what was said about it:

“I think we all know this is a $30-$40 game at best, but it's not in our control to determine those things.”

However, we will not have a clear answer to the performance of Skull & Bones until Ubisoft shares official information in its next tax report, something that will happen in April or May of this year. Along with this, it has become clear that the public's attention is not on this title. Even Helldivers IIwith its own problems, is enjoying greater attention from the public, and this is a title that can be obtained for $39.99 dollars, $30 less than Skull & Bones.

At the moment it is still a mystery How Ubisoft plans to react to the current situation Skull & Bones, especially considering its poor performance on Metacritic. On related topics, here you can check out our gameplay of this title.

Editor's Note:

While Helldivers II made clear to us the benefits of games as a service, Skull & Bones once again sows doubt about the future of this practice. The interesting thing will be to see how Ubisoft reacts, since none of its latest games have managed to sell as expected.

Via: Insider Gaming