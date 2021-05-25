The pirate adventure of Skull and Bones developed by Ubisoft was presented at E3 2017. Since then, this interesting game at first glance, has been behind the lights, giving little information to its followers beyond its problems and multiple reboots in development. Since its announcement, we know that Ubisoft Singapore is in charge of developing Skull and Bones, although the latest rumors would have indicated a change of control, now going to Ubisoft Montreal.

Although, after Yves Guillemot assured that the development of Skull and Bones was on the right track, new rumors via GameRant, have revealed that again, Skull and Bones would have restarted its development and would be like Sea of ​​Thieves. In this case, through an anonymous source related to Ubisoft, he commented via GameLuster, that Skull and Bones would have completely restarted its development a few months ago. Therefore, now the current version of Skull and Bones looks a lot more like Microsoft’s hit multiplayer, Sea of ​​Thieves.

Skull and Bones would now be a first and third person game, depending on whether you are on board the ship or not, as for example we already saw in Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag. The same source said that several members of the team developing the game, including the managing director of Ubisoft Singapore, were fired over the sexual harassment allegations.

Supposedly, Ubisoft Montreal would be in charge of saving the development of this title, since several agreements would force the French company to launch Skull and Bones between 2022 and 2023. Something that makes a lot of sense in relation to what said said source on the Skull and Bones release date, who He does not believe that it will be located during this year 2021 and even 2022.